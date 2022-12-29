NATIONAL

New Year Expected To Bring More Changes To State Voting Laws

FILE - Election worker Ramona Ortiz places a sign outside a polling station at Fire Station 3 on E. Rio Grande Ave in El Paso, Texas, just before polls open on Nov. 8, 2022. Next year is shaping up to be another busy for state legislatures seeking to change voting laws. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

An explosion of new election-related legislation followed former President Donald Trump’s lies about losing the 2020 presidential election due to fraud. Next year is shaping up to be another busy one for state legislatures seeking to change voting laws. Democrats are readying bills that would make it easier to vote in Michigan and Minnesota, two states where they won control of the statehouses in November. In Texas, nearly 100 bills related to voting have been pre-filed already. Some seek to increase access to the ballot box while others are aimed at further restricting it. Ohio is another Republican-controlled state where lawmakers continue to push for restrictions.

 

