New Year, New Mayor

The nation’s fourth largest city now has a new Mayor. Former State Senator John Whitmire was sworn in as Houston’s mayor at 12:01 a.m. Monday morning. He becomes Houston’s 63rd mayor.

Whitmire has a lengthy history of holding office, having first been elected to public office in 1973 at the age of 22. Shortly after taking the Oath, Whitmire went on a patrol with Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, that included stops at some crime scenes.

Whitmire says expanding the number of officers within HPD is a top priority.