New Year’s Day Fire Destroys Matt’s Building Materials In Pharr

Investigators continue to work to track down the source of the fire that tore through and destroyed Matt’s Building Materials in Pharr on New Year’s Day.

The fire erupted at around 11:30 a.m. Saturday and fueled by lumber, flames swept quickly through the business located off of I-2 just east of the I-69C interchange. Fire crews from several surrounding cities rushed in to help battle the blaze which sent smoke into the sky that could be seen for miles. It was more than 10 hours later before the fire was declared under control.

The business was closed at the time and no one was injured.

The store in Pharr is the company’s original location and employs about 100 people.

(Photo credit: Delcia Lopez, McAllen Monitor)