New Year’s Day Fire Rips Through Matt’s Building Materials In Pharr

Investigators will be working to learn what caused a fire that tore through Matt’s Building Materials in Pharr.

The New Year’s Day blaze broke out at around 11:30 a.m. and quickly swept through the business located off of I-2 just east of the I-69C interchange. Fire crews from Pharr, San Juan, Alamo, and Mission were helping to battle the flames which sent smoke into the sky that could be seen for miles.

Authorities evacuated residents from some nearby homes as a precaution. No injuries have been reported.

It’s not clear yet how badly the business has been damaged.

(Photo courtesy of Pharr EMS)