Corpus Christi police say an 11-year-old girl was killed by celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve.

Police say Ambthyst Silva died after being struck by a bullet fired by someone shooting a gun to ring in the new year. Two men who were seen firing their guns in the south side neighborhood were arrested on charges of discharging a firearm.

Authorities say with the girl’s death, the charges are expected to be upgraded.