New Yellow And White Voter Registration Cards Being Mailed By Hidalgo County

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The Hidalgo County Elections Department has mailed out the new voter registration cards. More than 391,000 were mailed last week and the office is asking voters to be on the lookout for the new white and yellow cards.

Officials say to make sure all the information on the card, such as your address and precinct number, is up to date. If you haven’t received your card by the end of January, you should call the Elections Department to check your registration status.

To be eligible to vote in the March primary, you need to be registered by February 5th.