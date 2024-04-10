NATIONAL

New York Appeals Court Rejects Donald Trump’s Third Request To Delay April 15 Hush Money Trial

FILE - Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. The first-ever trial of a former U.S. president will feature allegations that Trump falsified business records while compensating one of his lawyers, Michael Cohen, for burying stories about extramarital affairs that arose during the 2016 presidential race.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)

(AP) — For the third straight day, a New York appeals court has rejected an attempt by Donald Trump’s lawyers to delay the former president’s hush money criminal trial.

Trump’s lawyers had argued that the trial should be put off indefinitely while they fight to remove the judge, Juan M. Merchan, and challenge several of his rulings.

Justice Ellen Gesmer’s ruling is another loss for Trump, who has tried repeatedly to get the trial postponed. The decision means the first of Trump’s four criminal trials will start as scheduled on April 15.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he falsified business records to hide the true nature of payments made in connection with a scheme to suppress damaging stories about him during his 2016 presidential campaign.

 

