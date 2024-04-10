New York Appeals Court Rejects Donald Trump’s Third Request To Delay April 15 Hush Money Trial

(AP) — For the third straight day, a New York appeals court has rejected an attempt by Donald Trump’s lawyers to delay the former president’s hush money criminal trial.

Trump’s lawyers had argued that the trial should be put off indefinitely while they fight to remove the judge, Juan M. Merchan, and challenge several of his rulings.

Justice Ellen Gesmer’s ruling is another loss for Trump, who has tried repeatedly to get the trial postponed. The decision means the first of Trump’s four criminal trials will start as scheduled on April 15.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he falsified business records to hide the true nature of payments made in connection with a scheme to suppress damaging stories about him during his 2016 presidential campaign.