New York Mayor: Immigration Crisis Will “Destroy” City

File: New York Mayor Eric Adams. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

The mayor of the largest city in the U.S. says the immigration crisis will destroy his home town if the White House doesn’t step in.

Wednesday night, Democrat Eric Adams says the city’s asylum seeker crisis “will destroy New York City” and added he’s never had a problem that he did not see an ending to, but he doesn’t see an ending here. He added the city is not getting enough support from the federal government, with 10-thousand migrants entering a month.

Adams joins a growing a chorus of governors and mayors across the country complaining about the lack of, they see, federal help with the immigration influx.

