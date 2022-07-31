New York Murder Suspect Last Seen Heading To Brownsville

Brownsville police are keeping an eye out for a murder suspect from New York who was last seen in Corpus Christi boarding a bus to Brownsville.

A murder warrant is out for 47-year-old Larry Hicks who is accused of killing a woman in the upstate New York town of Plattsburgh July 14th. The victim was found stabbed to death inside a vehicle in a bank parking lot.

State police say Hicks fled New York on his motorcycle, and was seen in North and South Carolina before continuing to make his way south. He boarded the bus for Brownsville on July 21st. Hicks is 6’7″ and 300 pounds.