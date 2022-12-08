New York Times Journalists, Other Workers On 24-Hour Strike

FILE - The New York Times building is shown on Oct. 21, 2009, in New York. The New York Times is bracing for a 24-hour walkout Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, by hundreds of journalists and other employees, in what would be the first strike of its kind at the newspaper in more than 40 years. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

(AP) — Hundreds of journalists and other employees at The New York Times began a 24-hour walkout Thursday, the first strike of its kind at the newspaper in more than 40 years. Newsroom employees and other members of The NewsGuild of New York say they are fed up with bargaining that has dragged on since their last contract expired in March 2021. The union announced last week that more than 1,100 employees would stage a 24-hour work stoppage starting at 12:01 a.m. Thursday unless a deal could be struck. A Times spokesperson said the paper has contingency plans to continue operating with minimal disruptions.