New Zealand PM Says No Republic Plan Following Queen’s Death

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses a press conference after the news of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II at the Beehive in Wellington, New Zealand, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability in a turbulent era for her country and the world, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (Mark Mitchell/New Zealand Herald via AP)

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses a press conference after the news of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II at the Beehive in Wellington, New Zealand, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability in a turbulent era for her country and the world, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (Mark Mitchell/New Zealand Herald via AP)

(AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says her government will not pursue any moves to change the country into a republic following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Ardern says she thinks New Zealand will become a republic in her lifetime, but that there are more pressing issues for her government at this time. Her comments Monday are her first about the New Zealand republic debate since the queen’s death. She has previously expressed support for the country eventually becoming a republic. Under the current system, the British monarch is New Zealand’s head of state, represented in New Zealand by a governor-general.