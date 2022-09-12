New Zealand PM Says No Republic Plan Following Queen’s Death

(AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says her government will not pursue any moves to change the country into a republic following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Ardern says she thinks New Zealand will become a republic in her lifetime, but that there are more pressing issues for her government at this time. Her comments Monday are her first about the New Zealand republic debate since the queen’s death. She has previously expressed support for the country eventually becoming a republic. Under the current system, the British monarch is New Zealand’s head of state, represented in New Zealand by a governor-general.