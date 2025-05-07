Newark International Airport Braces For More Problems

Dozens of flight cancellations and delays are already being reported today at one of the nation’s busiest airports as Newark Liberty International enters its tenth day of uncertainty and sometimes chaos over its flight schedules caused by staffing shortages and equipment problems.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy blames the Biden Administration for not fixing the problem while they were in office. The union that represents air traffic controllers says some of them are out on trauma leave after experiencing a blackout in radar and communications last week.