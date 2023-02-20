WORLD

Newborn Saved From Earthquake In Syria Adopted By Her Aunt

jsalinasBy 9 views
0
Khalil al-Sawadi looks at Afraa, a baby girl who was born under the rubble caused by an earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey, in the town of Jinderis, Aleppo province, Syria, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. Afraa left the hospital and has gone to her new home with her paternal aunt's family Monday, Feb. 20. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)

(AP) — A baby girl who was born under the rubble of her family’s earthquake-shattered home has left the hospital and gone to her new home. She was with her paternal aunt’s family Monday.

The girl had been at the hospital since hours after the Feb. 6 earthquake. She was discharged Saturday and her aunt and uncle adopted her and gave her a new name, Afraa, after her late mother.

Afraa’s mother died in the quake along with her father and four siblings. A day after the infant arrived at the hospital, officials there named her Aya — Arabic for “a sign from God.”

3 Dead, More Than 200 Hurt As New Quake Hits Turkey, Syria

Previous article

Man Arrested With 42,000 Fentanyl Pills

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD