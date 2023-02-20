Newborn Saved From Earthquake In Syria Adopted By Her Aunt

(AP) — A baby girl who was born under the rubble of her family’s earthquake-shattered home has left the hospital and gone to her new home. She was with her paternal aunt’s family Monday.

The girl had been at the hospital since hours after the Feb. 6 earthquake. She was discharged Saturday and her aunt and uncle adopted her and gave her a new name, Afraa, after her late mother.

Afraa’s mother died in the quake along with her father and four siblings. A day after the infant arrived at the hospital, officials there named her Aya — Arabic for “a sign from God.”