Newborn, Toddler Saved From Rubble In Quake-Hit Syrian Town

(AP) — Residents digging through a collapsed building in a northwest Syrian town discovered a crying infant whose mother appears to have given birth to her while buried underneath the rubble from this week’s devastating earthquake. That’s according to relatives and a doctor.

The newborn girl was found in the debris with her umbilical cord still connected to her mother, Afraa Abu Hadiya, who was found dead, they say.

The baby was the only survivor from her family from the building collapse Monday in the small town of Jinderis, next to the Turkish border, Ramadan Sleiman, a relative, told The Associated Press.