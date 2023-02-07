WORLD

Newborn, Toddler Saved From Rubble In Quake-Hit Syrian Town

jsalinas
A baby girl who was born under the rubble caused by an earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey receives treatment inside an incubator at a children's hospital in the town of Afrin, Aleppo province, Syria, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Residents in a northwest Syrian town discovered a crying infant whose mother gave birth to her while buried underneath the rubble of a five-story apartment building leveled by this week's devastating earthquake, relatives and a doctor said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)

(AP) — Residents digging through a collapsed building in a northwest Syrian town discovered a crying infant whose mother appears to have given birth to her while buried underneath the rubble from this week’s devastating earthquake. That’s according to relatives and a doctor.

The newborn girl was found in the debris with her umbilical cord still connected to her mother, Afraa Abu Hadiya, who was found dead, they say.

The baby was the only survivor from her family from the building collapse Monday in the small town of Jinderis, next to the Turkish border, Ramadan Sleiman, a relative, told The Associated Press.

