Newest Interchange Overpass Set To Open This Weekend

The second of four new direct connectors being built as part of the reconstruction of the I-2/I-69 interchange will open this weekend.

Officials with the Pharr District of the Texas Department of Transportation have confirmed the 2-lane Edinburg-to-Harlingen overpass will open to traffic early Saturday morning. They also say it’ll be just a month after that when the third new overpass opens – connecting Edinburg to McAllen. Work will then begin on the final flyover connecting Harlingen to Edinburg.

TX-DOT officials say this weekend’s opening of the Edinburg-to-Harlingen overpass will put the total reconstruction project at 75 percent complete. They say the project is still on schedule to be 100 percent complete around the end of the year.