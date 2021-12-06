Newfound Evidence Leads To Suspect In Old Starr County Murder

A man currently in prison for the murder of a Hidalgo County woman in 2003 has been indicted for his part in the killing of a Rio Grande City man two years before.

A Starr County grand jury has indicted Luis Carlos Mares in connection with the stabbing death of Dario Salmon 20 years ago. The 45-year-old Salmon was killed outside his Rio Grande City home January 21st 2001.

The McAllen Monitor reports the Starr County Special Crimes Unit had found that some DNA evidence in the murder case had gone ignored, and that testing of that evidence led investigators to Mares.

Mares is currently serving two 60-year sentences for the Hidalgo County murder as well as for an attempted capital murder conviction out of Webb County.