Newly Renovated Baxter Building An Award-Winner

Photo courtesy wikipedia

The recent renovation of the 92-year-old Baxter Building in downtown Harlingen has been recognized as the best by the state of Texas.

The Texas Downtown Association has awarded the renovation project first place in its category of Best Renovation, Rehab, or Restoration in cities with more than 50,000 people. The 9-story Baxter Building underwent a $4.5 million renovation to turn the long-neglected structure into the Baxter Lofts – consisting of 24 units of affordable housing.

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs had granted $3.3 million to Kansas City-based MRE Capital to complete the renovation work.

