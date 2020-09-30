Newly Reported Texas Virus Cases Total 3,812, 71 More Deaths

(AP) – Texas health officials report 3,812 new coronavirus cases and 71 additional deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

The Texas Department of State Health Services on Tuesday reported 743,284 coronavirus cases and 15,604 deaths. The true number of cases is likely higher though because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The health department also estimated 68,032 active cases of the virus, including 3,251 current hospital patients.