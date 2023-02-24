News Photographer Tells His Story After Surviving Shooting

Flowers and notes were left at a small makeshift memorial in front of the emergency room at Orlando Regional Medical Center Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. A TV journalist and a child were shot and killed yesterday and several others were injured at a scene where a woman was found murdered earlier in the day. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

A news photographer is telling his story after surviving a deadly shooting in central Florida.

Jesse Walden was seriously injured and his colleague was killed when a gunman opened fire as they were covering a homicide scene near Orlando. A nine-year-old was also shot and killed, and her mother was injured.

The surviving Spectrum News 13 photographer told the NBC affiliate in Albuquerque where he previously worked that he didn’t think he was being targeted at first, but the suspect “kept shooting” at him. Police have arrested a 19-year-old on one murder charge and more charges are expected to follow.