Next For Biden: Naming A Health Care Team As Pandemic Rages

In this Dec. 1, 2020, photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris listens at left, during an event to introduce their nominees and appointees to economic policy posts at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. Up soon for Biden: naming his top health care officials as the coronavirus pandemic rages. It’s hard to imagine more consequential picks. Biden is expected to announce his choice to head the Department of Health and Human Services next week. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)