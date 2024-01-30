Next Monday Is The Deadline To Register To Vote In The March Primary

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

You have less than a week to register to vote in the upcoming primary election in Texas.

The Monday February 5th deadline is one month before the March 5th primary. That will be your chance to choose who you want as your presidential candidate, who you want in the U.S. Senate – Ted Cruz is facing a primary challenge – and which candidate you want to represent each of the three U.S. House districts in the Valley.

Numerous local races are on the ballot as well, including contests for state representative seats, and for district judge, sheriff, county commissioner, justice of the peace, and constable. Once you’ve confirmed you’re registered, you can vote early starting February 20th.