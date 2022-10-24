Next UK Prime Minister: Sunak Closes In After Johnson Balks

(AP) — Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is the strong favorite to become Britain’s next prime minister within hours or days, after former leader Boris Johnson dropped out of the Conservative Party leadership contest. The governing party is choosing a replacement for Liz Truss, who quit last week. Sunak is the only candidate with confirmed support from more than 100 lawmakers, the number needed to run in the election. House of Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt has far fewer expressions of support, but is aiming to reach the threshold by the time nominations close at 2 p.m. If Mordaunt does not reach 100 nominations, Sunak will win by acclamation and could move into 10 Downing St. by Monday evening.