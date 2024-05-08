NFL Player Rice Faces New Investigation After Club Assault

This photo provided by the DeSoto Police Department, in DeSoto, Texas, Thursday, April 11, 2024, shows the police booking photo of Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice. (DeSoto Police Department via AP)

This photo provided by the DeSoto Police Department, in DeSoto, Texas, Thursday, April 11, 2024, shows the police booking photo of Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice. (DeSoto Police Department via AP)

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice is under investigation again, this time for allegedly hitting a photographer at a Dallas club early Monday. Investigators are interviewing potential witnesses who were at the Lit Kitchen & Lounge on Harwood Street when the incident occurred.

Last month, 23-year-old Rice turned himself into police in connection to a multi-vehicle collision on U.S. 75 in Dallas in late March. Rice faces eight charges in that case, including six felony counts of collision involving bodily injury. His team says Rice will participate virtually with the Chiefs as the legal process unfolds in the collision case.