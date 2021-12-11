NFL, TV’s Strahan Flies In Space With Astronaut’s Daughter

Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launches carrying TV celebrity and former NFL football great Michael Strahan along with other passengers from its spaceport near Van Horn, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Joining Strahan on the short space flight are Laura Shepard Churchley, the oldest daughter of America's first astronaut, Alan Shepard, as well as four paying customers. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launches carrying TV celebrity and former NFL football great Michael Strahan along with other passengers from its spaceport near Van Horn, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Joining Strahan on the short space flight are Laura Shepard Churchley, the oldest daughter of America's first astronaut, Alan Shepard, as well as four paying customers. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

NFL great Michael Strahan has rocketed into space _ with a football. Jeff Bezos’ rocket company, Blue Origin, launched the former NFL player and co-host of ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Saturday morning from West Texas. Five others joined him on the 10-minute flight, including the eldest daughter of the first American in space, Alan Shepard. Blue Origin’s rocket is named after her father. It’s the third time Blue Origin has flown passengers in the automated capsule. The football on board will go to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.