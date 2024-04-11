NFL Wide Receiver Is Charged For High-Speed Crash in Dallas

A arrest warrant is issued in Texas for NFL star Rashee Rice. Police say the 23-year-old athlete was one of the drivers involved in a chain reaction crash on a Dallas-area highway that injured four persons.
Rice is charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury. Police say he and the other driver who was speeding left the scene, failing to provide assistance to the injured.
The two vehicles that caused the crash, a Corvette and a Lamborghini, are owned by the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver. The crash report includes video that shows the drivers were racing before they lost control.