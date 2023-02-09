NATIONAL

Nicaragua Frees 222 Opponents Of Ortega, Sends Them To US

FILE - Police stand guard at a holding center known as "El Chipote," officially called the Judicial Assistance Directorate, as they face demonstrators, on the other side of the fence, protesting the arrests of anti-government protesters in Managua, Nicaragua, April 25, 2018. Some 222 inmates were on a flight from Nicaragua to Washington, D.C. on Feb. 9, 2023 after they were “unilaterally” released, according to a senior Biden administration official. (AP Photo/Alfredo Zuniga, File)

(AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says 222 inmates considered by many as political prisoners of the government of President Daniel Ortega have arrived in Washington.

Blinken said after the prisoners’ plane landed Thursday that they had been jailed “for exercising their fundamental freedoms and have endured lengthy unjust detentions.”

Blinken says the release opens the door to further dialogue between the United States and Nicaragua. He says that among those on the plane were political and business leaders, journalists, civil society representatives and students.

Blinken credits “concerted American diplomacy” their their release, though a senior Biden administration official said earlier that Nicaragua’s government decided “unilaterally” to free them.

