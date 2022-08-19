Nicaraguan Police Detain Bishop, Other Priests In Raid

FILE - Anti-government demonstrators hold a banner featuring a group of Catholic cardinals including Nicaraguan Leopoldo Brenes, center right, and a quote from John Paul II that reads in Spanish, "The Church is the first to want peace!", during a march supporting the Catholic Church, in Managua, Nicaragua, July 28, 2018. The Nicaraguan Catholic Church has been sympathetic toward protesters opposed to President Daniel Ortega's government. Ortega has responded by accusing some bishops of being part of a plot to overthrow him and calling them “terrorists.” (AP Photo/Alfredo Zuniga, File)

(AP) — Nicaraguan police have raided the residence of a Roman Catholic bishop, detaining him and several other people holed up inside for two weeks.

Friday’s pre-dawn raid came after Nicaraguan authorities accused Matagalpa Diocese Bishop Rolando Álvarez of allegedly “organizing violent groups” and inciting them “to carry out acts of hate against the population.”

President Daniel Ortega’s government has moved systematically against voices of dissent. Dozens of political opposition leaders were arrested last year, including seven potential candidates to challenge him for the presidency. He has also increasingly clashed with the Catholic church, Nicaragua’s predominant religion and the main independent institution.