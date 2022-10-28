Nicaragua’s Ortega Says US Sanctions Will Make More Migrants

FILE - Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega attends the closing ceremony of the XX ALBA Summit, at the Convention Palace in Havana, Cuba, Dec. 14, 2021. The Biden administration is dramatically ratcheting up pressure on Ortega's government in Nicaragua, banning Americans from doing business in the nation’s gold industry, threatening trade restrictions and stripping the U.S. visas of some 500 government insiders, according to U.S. officials. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco, File)

(AP) — Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega says new sanctions imposed on his government by the United States this week will only serve to drive more migrants to the U.S. border. Speaking at an anniversary ceremony for Nicaragua’s Interior Ministry, Ortega said Thursday that the United States has imposed more sanctions around the globe than any other country, “causing the greatest harm” and “then complaining about immigrants.” They were the first comments by the Nicaraguan leader since the Biden administration announced new sanctions Monday. Together with the Treasury Department’s simultaneous sanctioning of Nicaragua’s General Directorate of Mines, the executive order signed by President Joe Biden all but makes it illegal for Americans to do business with Nicaragua’s gold industry.