TEXASTRENDING

Nicholas Gets Stronger, Threatens To Hit Texas As Hurricane

By 44 views
0
A Houston Police Department employee works at the city's emergency operations center as Tropical Storm Nicholas moves towards the Texas coast Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Houston. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

A worker removes a lifeguard tower from the beach in Galveston, Texas on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, as the Park Board of Trustees and the Galveston Island Beach Patrol prepare for Tropical Storm Nicholas. Nicholas is strengthening just off the Gulf Coast and could blow ashore in Texas as a hurricane as it brings heavy rain and floods to coastal areas from Mexico to storm-battered Louisiana. (Jennifer Reynolds /The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

(AP) — Tropical Storm Nicholas is gathering strength and threatening to to blow ashore in Texas as a hurricane that could bring up to 20 inches of rain to parts of the Gulf Coast.

The storm is likely to strike the same area hit by Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and storm-battered Louisiana. Nearly all of the state’s coastline was under a tropical storm warning that included potential flash floods and urban flooding.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says authorities placed rescue teams and resources in the Houston area and along the coast. The system’s top sustained winds reached 60 mph (95 kph). If the winds hit 74 mph (119 kph), the storm would become a Category 1 hurricane.

 

UT Regents Chair Disappointed With UTSA’s ‘Come And Take It’ Removal

Previous article

Oldest US Veteran Of WWII Celebrates His 112th Birthday

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS