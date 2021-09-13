Nicholas Gets Stronger, Threatens To Hit Texas As Hurricane

A Houston Police Department employee works at the city's emergency operations center as Tropical Storm Nicholas moves towards the Texas coast Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Houston. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

(AP) — Tropical Storm Nicholas is gathering strength and threatening to to blow ashore in Texas as a hurricane that could bring up to 20 inches of rain to parts of the Gulf Coast.

The storm is likely to strike the same area hit by Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and storm-battered Louisiana. Nearly all of the state’s coastline was under a tropical storm warning that included potential flash floods and urban flooding.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says authorities placed rescue teams and resources in the Houston area and along the coast. The system’s top sustained winds reached 60 mph (95 kph). If the winds hit 74 mph (119 kph), the storm would become a Category 1 hurricane.