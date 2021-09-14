TEXASTRENDING

Nicholas, Now Tropical Storm, Dumps Rain Along Gulf Coast

People shield their face from wind and sand ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, on the North Packery Channel Jetty in Corpus Christi, Texas. Lifeguards paroled the beach to warn people of the upcoming conditions. (Annie Rice/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)

(AP) — Tropical Storm Nicholas hit the Texas coast as a hurricane and dumped more than a foot of rain along the same area swamped by Hurricane Harvey in 2017. The National Hurricane Center says the storm made landfall on the eastern part of the Matagorda Peninsula early Tuesday and was soon downgraded to a tropical storm. It’s also drenching storm-battered Louisiana and bringing the potential for life-threatening flash floods across the Deep South. Galveston, Texas, has seen nearly 14 inches of rain so far, while the flood-prone Houston area has received more than 6 inches of rain. More than 400,000 homes and businesses were without power in Texas on Tuesday morning. The rain, however, was a fraction of what fell during Harvey.

 

