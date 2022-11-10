NATIONAL

Nicole Weakens To Tropical Storm Over East-Central Florida

Fred CruzBy 17 views
0
People brave rain and heavy winds to visit the waterfront along the Jensen Beach Causeway, as conditions deteriorate with the approach of Hurricane Nicole, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Jensen Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

(AP) — Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday along the east coast of Florida and was downgraded to a tropical storm, but it was still battering a large area of the storm-weary state with strong winds, dangerous storm surge and heavy rain. The rare November hurricane led officials to shut down airports and theme parks and order evacuations. The storm surge could cause more erosion on beaches hit by Hurricane Ian in September. Nicole will keep moving over Georgia and the Carolinas Thursday and Friday, dumping heavy rain across the region. The Blue Ridge Mountains could get up to six inches as the storm blows through.

 

Fred Cruz

Judge Sets June 2023 Trial In Killing Of Cyclist Wilson

Previous article

Little Sign Of Relief Expected In October US Inflation Data

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL