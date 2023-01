Drivers will face nightly closures on Interstate Two this week as workers continue to install steel beams over the roadway. Beginning tonight, the main lanes of I-2 will be closed between the Sugar Road exit ramp and Gumwood Street.

Closures will run from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly for both the east and westbound lanes. Detours will be in place, and the San Juan to Edinburg director connector will not be accessible during these lane closures.