Nighttime Drone Attack Hits Kyiv As Putin Heads To Belarus

(AP) — Multiple drones have targeted Ukraine’s capital in an attack before dawn, as Russian President Vladimir Putin prepares to visit ally Belarus.

The drone attack Monday came three days after what Ukrainian officials described as one of Russia’s biggest assaults on Kyiv since the war started and as Moscow presses on with its effort to torment Ukraine from the air. Officials said Russia launched 23 self-exploding drones over Kyiv but Ukrainian forces shot down 18 of them. Putin was set to travel Monday to Belarus for talks with its authoritarian leader.

President Alexander Lukashenko allowed Russian forces to use Belarus’ territory for invading Ukraine almost 10 months ago and has close defense links with Moscow.