NATIONAL

NIH Expert: Long COVID Has No “Magic Bullet Cure”… Yet

jsalinasBy 17 views
0

There is no “magic bullet cure” for those suffering from Long COVID just yet. That’s according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders Director Dr. Walter Koroshetz.

Appearing on CBS’ Face the Nation, he explained that scientists have yet to develop a solution to post-infection symptoms because they don’t understand what’s biologically driving it.

Dr. Koroshetz also noted that the range of Long COVID symptoms can include neurological, pulmonary, cardiovascular, and digestive issues among survivors.

Toomey: President Not “Helpful” Amid Gun Control Talks

Previous article

Philippine Volcano Spews Ash And Steam, Alarms Villagers

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL