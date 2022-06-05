NIH Expert: Long COVID Has No “Magic Bullet Cure”… Yet

There is no “magic bullet cure” for those suffering from Long COVID just yet. That’s according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders Director Dr. Walter Koroshetz.

Appearing on CBS’ Face the Nation, he explained that scientists have yet to develop a solution to post-infection symptoms because they don’t understand what’s biologically driving it.

Dr. Koroshetz also noted that the range of Long COVID symptoms can include neurological, pulmonary, cardiovascular, and digestive issues among survivors.