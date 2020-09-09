NIH: Halted Vaccine Study Shows ‘no compromises’ On Safety

(AP)–The National Institutes of Health director is telling Congress that AstraZeneca’s suspension of its COVID-19 vaccine study shows there will be “no compromises” on safety in developing the shots.

AstraZeneca has put on hold its late-stage studies in the U.S. and other countries while it investigates if a British volunteer’s “potentially unexplained illness” is related to vaccination or a coincidence.

NIH chief Dr. Francis Collins pledged that science will be behind decisions of if and when any COVID-19 vaccine is good enough for widespread use. AstraZeneca’s shot is one of three vaccines in late-stage testing in the U.S.