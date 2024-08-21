Nikki Rowe Football Star Dies From Injuries Suffered At Back-To-School Party

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The McAllen Nikki Rowe High School football player critically injured at a back-to-school party last weekend has died. 17-year-old Adan De La Cruz was pronounced dead Wednesday afternoon.

De La Cruz had suffered severe head and back injuries at the alcohol-fueled party at a McAllen residence Saturday night. Students had been jumping off the roof of a gazebo into a backyard pool, but De La Cruz slipped. He fell about 12 feet onto the concrete, landing on his back and head.

Meanwhile, McAllen police have arrested a third person on charges related to the accident. 17-year-old Heron Hernandez Jr., a fellow Nikki Rowe football player, was booked into the Hidalgo County jail on a charge of purchasing or providing alcohol to a minor.

Police say Hernandez was also collecting the entrance fee that students were being charged to get into the party. The two other people who’ve been arrested are 51-year-old Jaime Islas and his teenage son who are believed to have organized the party. Both are also charged with furnishing alcohol to a minor.