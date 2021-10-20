NATIONAL

Nikolas Cruz Pleads Guilty To 2018 Parkland School Massacre

Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz sits at the defense table, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Cruz pleaded guilty Wednesday to murder in the 2018 high school massacre in Parkland, Fla.,, that left 17 dead. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)

(AP) — Nikolas Cruz has pleaded guilty to murder in the 2018 massacre that left 17 dead at a Parkland, Florida, high school. A jury will now decide whether he will be executed for one of the nation’s deadliest school shootings. Relatives of the victims who sat in the courtroom or watched the hearing via Zoom on Wednesday shook their heads or broke down in tears as Cruz entered his pleas and later apologized for his crimes. Given the case’s notoriety, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer plans to screen thousands of prospective jurors for the death penalty trial. Jury selection is scheduled to begin in January.

