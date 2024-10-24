Nine Houston Nightclubs Tied To Human Trafficking Charges

Nearly a dozen nightclubs in the Houston-area are accused of having human trafficking ties. Nine businesses have had their alcohol permits suspended and four people have been arrested as part of “Operation Bad Traffic.”

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, the Human Trafficking Rescue Alliance, and Harris County police worked together to crackdown on the establishments authorities say promoted sex work. 84 potential victims have been identified in the case.

The Department of Justice has declared Houston as one of the most intense areas for sex trafficking in the country. Some of the reasons include its location to the Mexico border, rapid population growth, and major transportation hubs.