NJ And Florida Lawmakers Introduce Bill To Keep AM Radio

There’s legislation being introduced to keep AM radio in vehicles. New Jersey Democratic Congressman Frank Pallone and Republican Florida representative Gus Bilirakis introduced the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act of 2024 on Monday. It would require vehicle manufacturers to include AM broadcast radio as standard equipment in new vehicles.

The legislation argues that AM radio is a tool needed for emergencies and has been a good source for news, entertainment, sports, and music for scores of drivers for decades.

