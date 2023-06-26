NATIONAL

NJ Files Lawsuit To Ban Schools’ Transgender Policy

A New Jersey parents group says the state attorney general is waging war on them. Democratic AG Matt Platkin announced lawsuits against local school districts that require teachers to tell parents if their child wants to be known by a different name or pronoun or want other accommodations.

Some parents are outraged, claiming Platkin is denying their right to know what is going on with their kids and get a heads up if they were being bullied. Platkin says the transgender student policies are “discriminatory.”

