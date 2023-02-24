NJ Prosecutor Files Extra Charge Against Teen In Assault On Student Who Committed Suicide

An additional charge is being filed in the bullying death of a New Jersey girl. Video posted to social media shows four teenagers beating, punching and kicking 14-year-old Adriana Kuch on February 1st at Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township, 60 miles east of Philadelphia. Kuch committed suicide two days later.

The Ocean County prosecutor says one of the teens, who was previously charged with harassment, is now being charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault. Two other girls were already charged with conspiracy while another was charged with aggravated assault.