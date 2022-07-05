NJ Strengthens Gun Laws, MD Gov Suspends Enforcement Of Gun Clause

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is signing seven bills into law today as part of Gun Safety 3.0. Under the package signed by the Democrat, gun manufacturers and retailers can be held accountable for unchecked marketing and sales of firearms.

Meantime, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is suspending a state law that requires gun owners to prove they have “Good & Substantial Reason” to carry a concealed weapon. The Republican issued the order following a recent Supreme Court ruling that strikes down a similar law in New York.