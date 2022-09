New Mexico is making plans to build a reproductive healthcare clinic near the Texas state line.

Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham earmarked ten-million dollars in public funds on Wednesday for the clinic. It’s designed to meet an expected rise in demand for abortions from women traveling from neighboring states that have banned the procedure since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June.

New Mexico is the only state neighboring Texas where abortion remains legal.