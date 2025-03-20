NM GOP Candidate Found Guilty Of Shooting Up Democrats’ Homes

A Republican candidate who lost his election to the New Mexico State House has been found guilty of hiring people to shoot at the homes of Democrats.

A federal indictment in Albuquerque says 41-year-old Solomon Peña was charged with multiple felonies, including solicitation to commit a crime of violence. Last night, a jury found him guilty on all counts. A sentencing date has not been announced.

Peña’s lawyer says his client is being prosecuted for his political beliefs, and that his two co-defendants are responsible for the shootings and are pinning it on Peña to avoid prison time.