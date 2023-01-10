‘No amnesty!’: Brazilian Protests Demand Jail For Rioters

(AP) — Thousands of protesters in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paolo demanded “No amnesty!” Monday, following a riot that invaded the heart of Brazil’s capital Sunday in an effort to reinstall former President Jair Bolsonaro.

The words evoke memories of an amnesty law that for decades has protected military members accused of abuse and murder during the country’s 1964-85 dictatorship.

Justice minister Flávio Dino vowed to prosecute those who acted behind the scenes to summon supporters on social media and finance their transport for crimes including organized crime, staging a coup, and violent abolition of the democratic rule of law. He also said authorities would investigate allegations local security personnel allowed the destruction to proceed unabated.