No Arrest Yet In Harlingen Teen’s Shooting

Harlingen police are remaining tight-lipped as they work to turn up the person who shot a 15-year-old girl early Friday morning.

The teenager was found lying in the street outside a home on the 2400 block of Pendleton Avenue a little after midnight. Officers with the Major Crimes Unit are reportedly following some leads after going door to door talking with residents of the neighborhood.

Investigators are also working to determine what clues might appear on any home security video footage. At last word, the teenage girl remained in critical condition.