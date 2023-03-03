NATIONAL

No Bail For Pennsylvania Man With Explosives In Suitcase

This airport surveillance camera image released in an FBI affidavit shows alleged suspect Marc Muffley at Lehigh Valley International Airport in Allenstown, Pa., on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. Muffley was arrested Monday after an explosive was found in a bag checked onto a Florida-bound flight, federal authorities said. (FBI via AP)

(AP) — Federal authorities say a Pennsylvania man admits packing explosive materials, fuses and a lighter into a suitcase he checked for a commercial flight to Florida.

A judge on Thursday has denied bail for 40-year-old Marc Muffley of Lansford. Prosecutors say he fled the Lehigh Valley airport on Monday when he heard his name paged and feared being arrested.

During a court hearing Thursday held over videoconference, a defense lawyer suggested the one-time construction worker only wanted to set fireworks off on a Florida beach. But the judge says he knew the items were prohibited on the flight.

