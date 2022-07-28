No Bond For Accused Rapist Of Girl Who Traveled For Abortion

Gerson Fuentes, center, the man accused of raping a 10-year-old girl who then traveled to Indiana to have an abortion, center, appears between his lawyer, Bryan Bowen, left, and an interpreter in Franklin County common pleas court for his bond hearing in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, July 28, 2022. Judge Julie Lynch denied bond. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Gerson Fuentes, center, the man accused of raping a 10-year-old girl who then traveled to Indiana to have an abortion, center, appears between his lawyer, Bryan Bowen, left, and an interpreter in Franklin County common pleas court for his bond hearing in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, July 28, 2022. Judge Julie Lynch denied bond. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

(AP) — A judge has ordered no release for a man accused of raping and impregnating a 9-year-old Ohio girl who traveled to Indiana for an abortion.

The judge in Columbus cited overwhelming evidence Thursday and the fact that Gerson Fuentes is apparently living in the United States illegally.

The case has become a flashpoint in the national discussion over abortion access since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Fuentes has pleaded not guilty. His attorney says there was no evidence of physical abuse outside of the rapes or that the girl had been put under the influence of drugs or alcohol.