No Charges Filed In No-Knock Warrant Killing Of Amir Locke

FILE - People march at a rally for Amir Locke on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Minneapolis. Minnesota prosecutors declined to file charges Wednesday, April 6, 2022, against a Minneapolis police SWAT team officer who fatally shot Amir Locke while executing an early morning no-knock search warrant in a downtown apartment in February. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa File)

(AP) — Minnesota prosecutors have declined to file charges against a Minneapolis police SWAT team officer who fatally shot Amir Locke while executing an early morning no-knock search warrant in February.

The 22-year-old Locke, who was Black, was staying on a couch in an apartment when authorities entered without knocking as part of an investigation into a homicide. Locke was not named in the warrant. Authorities said he was shot seconds after he pointed a gun in the direction of officers.

Locke’s family has questioned that, saying body camera footage appeared to show he was startled awake. The footage shows Locke was holding a gun before he was shot. His death sparked a reexamination of no-knock search warrants in Minneapolis and beyond.