No Children Currently In Hospital ICU’s In Hidalgo County

For the first time in many, many months, zero children are in a hospital’s intensive care unit being treated for COVID-19 in Hidalgo County.

The county health department’s daily COVID report for Wednesday shows 7 children hospitalized with the disease but none in an ICU. Also, there’s been a continuing trend downward of adult COVID-19 patients in the hospital, despite some day-to-day fluctuations.

The Wednesday report shows 42 adults in Hidalgo County hospitals, down from 140 at the start of the month. County health officials say, by far, most of the people being infected now had not gotten vaccinated and are under the age of 30, with the majority of that group being school-aged children. In addition, several residents a day are still dying from COVID-19, although officials note that deaths have remained in single digits for the past few weeks.

The COVID death toll in Hidalgo County stands at 3,475 – the fifth highest in the state. The death toll in Cameron County is closing in on 2,000 – currently at 1,983, the 7th worst death rate in the state.